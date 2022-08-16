Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 746 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

