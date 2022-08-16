Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 617 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $258.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

