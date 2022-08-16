Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 48,200 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $41,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,955,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

