Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 59,382 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Profile

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.