Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.70% of Workiva worth $43,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of WK opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

