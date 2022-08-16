B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $1.98 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Primerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE:PRI opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.