Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $43,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $19,002,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $357.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,519 shares of company stock worth $5,790,417. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

