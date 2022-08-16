B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

