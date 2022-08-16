B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 3,600 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 549,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 176,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

