B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 2,180 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $122.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

