B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.08% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.