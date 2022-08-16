B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

