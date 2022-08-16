30,418 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.