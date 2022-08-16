45,142 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CubeSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

