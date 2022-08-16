D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of DHI opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

