nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

