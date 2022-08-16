B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.57. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

