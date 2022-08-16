Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

