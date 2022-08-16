Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

