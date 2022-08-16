12,756 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

