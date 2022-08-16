48,481 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,746,000 after buying an additional 176,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

