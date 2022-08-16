Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $492,000 in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Stock Performance

Daseke Profile

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.