Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $508,000 in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.25% of InfuSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

InfuSystem Profile

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other InfuSystem news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $499,300 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

