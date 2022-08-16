Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,591 Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kimball International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter worth $97,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kimball International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

KBAL opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

