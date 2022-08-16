Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 410,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 945,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.