Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a research report issued on Sunday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $272.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.09 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,513 shares of company stock valued at $16,902,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

