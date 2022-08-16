Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $3.20

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $607.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Insider Activity

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Blend Labs’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

