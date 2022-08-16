Telsey Advisory Group Cuts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $7.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. ThredUp’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $99,675,000. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,907,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP grew its stake in ThredUp by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 938,068 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

