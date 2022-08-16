Mizuho Downgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Neutral

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

