Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.29% of Galiano Gold worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

