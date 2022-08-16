Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
