Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

