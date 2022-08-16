Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $507.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

