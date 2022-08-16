54,465 Shares in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $504,219.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $412,075.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,114 shares of company stock worth $1,056,202 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

