Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Edison International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Edison International by 3.6% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Edison International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,645,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

