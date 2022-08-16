Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $220.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day moving average of $206.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

