Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Convey Health Solutions worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNVY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

(Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.