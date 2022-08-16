Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $662,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 378.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

