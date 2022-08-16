Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,318 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Fire Group worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Fire Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. StockNews.com lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $760.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.01. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

