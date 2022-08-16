Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Heritage-Crystal Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $859.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.