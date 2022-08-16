Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 25,648 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Cars.com worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.15 million, a PE ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

