Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

