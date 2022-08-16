Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

