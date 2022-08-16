40,355 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,355 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,293,787 shares of company stock worth $18,797,658. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

