Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 104 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ALL opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

