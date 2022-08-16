Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

