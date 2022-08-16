Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $597,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 433,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading

