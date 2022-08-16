Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Starwood Property Trust worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

