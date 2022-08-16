The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 307,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in New York Times by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Down 1.4 %

NYT opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

