Swiss National Bank Buys 21,900 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

