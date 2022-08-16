Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 170,761 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,761 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $161,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $436.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.